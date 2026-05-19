Umrah 2026-27 calendar: When can you apply for visa — Key pilgrimage dates and other details here

The most awaited auspicious time of the year for Umrah pilgrimage is finally here, when scores of devotees participate in Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Umrah visas will be issued from next Sunday, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said on 17 May.

According to the Umrah season calendar, the issuance of Umrah visas will begin on 31 May and the arrival of pilgrims to Saudi Arabia will begin from 1 June 2026. Umrah pilgrims must apply for visa through the Nusuk Umrah platform or via other licensed external Umrah agents authorised by the Ministry. Those pilgrims who plan to travel on the Saudi tourist e-visa need Umrah permit through the Nusuk app to perform Umrah outside the Hajj season.

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Date Hijri date Umrah schedule 31 May 2026 14 Dhu al-Hijjah 1447H Umrah visa issuance resumes for pilgrims 1 June 2026 15 Dhu al-Hijjah 1447H Entry into Makkah opens and Umrah permits are issued via the Nusuk app 9 March 2027 1 Shawwal 1448H Final date to issue an Umrah visa for the 1448H season 23 March 2027 15 Shawwal 1448H Final date for pilgrims to enter Saudi Arabia 7 April 2027 30 Shawwal 1448H Final date for pilgrims to leave Saudi Arabia

From 1 June 2026, pilgrims will be able to enter Makkah and also obtain Umrah permits through the Nusuk application, according to the official calendar. Meanwhile, the last date for issuing Umrah visas has been set for 9 March 9 2027.

The final date of departure for Umrah pilgrims is 7 April 2027 with the last date to enter Saudi Arabia for Umrah pilgrimage being 23 March 2027. Another release mentions that Saudi Grand Mufti Saleh Al-Fawzan commenced on Sunday his duties related with the upcoming annual pilgrimage of Hajj on Sunday.

Hajj dates 2026 This year, Hajj will take place from 25 May to 27 May, but pilgrims have started arriving in Saudi Arabia weeks before to prepare for the sacred annual pilgrimage.

Start of Hajj (8th Dhul-Hijjah): Monday, May 25, 2026

Day of Arafat (9th Dhul-Hijjah): Tuesday, May 26, 2026

Eid al-Adha (10th Dhul-Hijjah): Wednesday, May 27, 2026

Final Days of Mina (11th–13th Dhul-Hijjah): Thursday, May 28 to Saturday, May 30, 2026

Eid in Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court on Sunday that announced Standing at Arafat, which marks the final day of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, will be observed on Tuesday, Dhul Hijjah 9, corresponding to 26 May. Meanwhile, Eid Al-Adha celebrations will begin on Wednesday, May 27.

The official X account Haramain Info in a post on X stated, "“The blessed month of Dhul Hijjah will commence tonight, and Eid-al-Adha will be observed in shā Allāh. May Allāh ﷻ grant the hujjāj a safe pilgrimage.”

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Saudi authorities warn Hajj visa overstayers Urging all pilgrims to comply with Hajj season regulations, Saudi authorities warned Hajj visa overstayers of punishment involving fines, jail and deportation. Hajj visa overstay could attract a fine of up to SR50,000 and imprisonment for up to six months, in addition to deportation, the authorities said.

In a recent crackdown on Hajj visa overstayers, Saudi security authorities arrested a total of 9,576 illegal residents in a week. These arrests were made in the period between 7 and 13 May. Joint inspections were carried out by the security forces in collaboration with the relevant government agencies, the authorities said on Saturday.