UN agency aiding millions of Palestinians is in jeopardy—and there’s no plan B
Stephen Kalin , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 08 Nov 2024, 03:34 PM IST
SummaryOn a typical day in Gaza, Unrwa provides food to around 2,000 families and healthcare to thousands more. Israel last week passed laws aimed at halting those operations.
On a typical day in Gaza, the U.N. agency that looks after Palestinian refugees provides food to around 2,000 families and healthcare to thousands more. In the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, the agency runs schools for nearly 50,000 children.
