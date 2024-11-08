UN agency aiding millions of Palestinians is in jeopardy—and there’s no plan B

Aid groups say Unrwa’s wide-ranging responsibilities make it irreplaceable, and trying to fill the gap would be more costly. “We will never be able to pick that up, so the additional strain it puts on the system in terms of people in need, children in need and our ability to compensate for that is completely magical thinking," said Janti Soeripto, president and CEO of Save the Children US, which has about 100 staff in Gaza.