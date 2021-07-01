UN: Any WHO-approved vaccine should be allowed for travel

In its aim to restore travel across Europe, the European Union said in May that it would only recognize people as vaccinated if they had received shots licensed by the European Medicines Agency — although it’s up to individual countries if they wish to let in travelers who have received other vaccines, including Russia’s Sputnik V. The EU drug regulator is currently considering licensing China's Sinovac vaccine, but there is no timeline on a decision.

