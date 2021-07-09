Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >World >UN approves 1-year extension of humanitarian aid from Turkey to Syria

UN approves 1-year extension of humanitarian aid from Turkey to Syria

The United Nations logo is seen on a window in an empty hallway at United Nations headquarters in New York. (File photo)
1 min read . 09 Jul 2021 PTI

The resolution was adopted after the United States and Russia reached a deal on rival draft resolutions backed by the West and Moscow

The U.N. Security Council unanimously approved a resolution Friday extending the delivery of humanitarian aid for a year from Turkey to rebel-held northwest Syria, where the U.N. says 3.4 million people are in desperate need of food and other assistance.

The resolution was adopted after the United States and Russia reached a deal on rival draft resolutions backed by the West and Moscow.

The key issue had been whether the council should authorize deliveries through the Bab al-Hawa crossing to northwest Idlib for another year as the West, U.N. and humanitarian groups said was critical — or for six months as Russia, Syria's closest ally, had insisted on. The current one-year mandate for aid through Bab al-Hawa expires on Saturday.

The resolution authorizes aid deliveries through Bab al-Hawa for one year with a report from U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in six months on the “transparency" of the aid operation and progress on delivering aid across conflict lines within Syria as Russia wanted.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

