UN asks Afghan staff to stay home until at least May after female worker ban2 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 03:11 PM IST
- The United Nations said last week that the Taliban administration had communicated that Afghan women would not be able to work for the global organisation
The United Nations' mission to Afghanistan has launched a review of its operations and asked Afghan staff not to come to the office until May 5 after the Taliban administration barred its female workers, it said in a statement on Tuesday.
