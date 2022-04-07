The United Nations General Assembly on Thursday approved a resolution to suspend Russia from the world body's leading human rights organization.

The move came over reports of "gross and systematic violations and abuses of human rights" by invading Russian troops in Ukraine.

The US-initiated resolution garnered 93 votes in favour, while 24 countries voted no and 58 countries abstained, including India.

The resolution adopted by the 193-member General Assembly draft expresses "grave concern at the ongoing human rights and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine," particularly at reports of rights abuses by Russia.

Ukraine’s UN ambassador had urged members of the United Nations to suspend Russia from the world organization’s leading human rights body, saying it has committed “horrific human rights violations and abuses that would be equated to war crimes and crimes against humanity."

Russia had warned countries that a yes vote or abstention will be viewed as an "unfriendly gesture" with consequences for bilateral ties, reported news agency Reuters.

It is the second-ever suspension of a country from the council. In 2011, the assembly suspended Libya when upheaval in the North African country brought down longtime leader Moammar Gadhafi.

While the Human Rights Council is based in Geneva, its members are elected by the 193-nation General Assembly for three-year terms. The March 2006 resolution that established the rights council says the assembly may suspend membership rights of a country “that commits gross and systematic violations of human rights."

Russia was in its second year of a three-year term on the Geneva-based council.

Moscow is one of the most vocal members on the council and its suspension bars it from speaking and voting, officials say, although its diplomats could still attend debates. "They would probably still try to influence the Council through proxies," said a Geneva-based diplomat.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.