UN calls on Russia's Putin to extend Black Sea grain agreement: Report

UN calls on Russia's Putin to extend Black Sea grain agreement: Report3 min read 13 Jul 2023, 09:03 AM IST
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has proposed to Russian President Putin that existing agreement allowing grain exports from Ukraine through the Black Sea be extended. In return, Guterres suggested connecting a subsidiary of Russia's agricultural bank to the SWIFT international payment system.
