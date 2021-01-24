Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >UN cautions staff not to fly by Pak-registered airlines over dubious pilot licenses row
FILE PHOTO: A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger plane prepares to take off from the Benazir International airport in Islamabad, Pakistan.

UN cautions staff not to fly by Pak-registered airlines over dubious pilot licenses row

1 min read . 05:36 AM IST ANI

  • In the light of this development, that UN officials working in the country can not travel by any Pakistan-registered airline, even within Pakistan

ISLAMABAD : Months after the story of dubious flying licence pilots case in Pakistan broke out, the United Nations (UN) has cautioned its agency staff not to travel by any Pakistan-registered airline over safety concerns.

Months after the story of dubious flying licence pilots case in Pakistan broke out, the United Nations (UN) has cautioned its agency staff not to travel by any Pakistan-registered airline over safety concerns.

The News International reported that an advisory has been issued by the UN Security Management System (UNSMS) which states: "Due to an ongoing investigation of the CAA [Civil Aviation Authority] Pakistan...due to dubious licenses caution is advised on the use of Pakistan-registered air operators."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

US says China military pressure against Taiwan threatens peace

1 min read . 07:19 AM IST

Aligarh Muslim University: Time capsule to be buried on 26 January

1 min read . 06:56 AM IST

Election Commission to celebrate 11th National Voters' Day tomorrow

1 min read . 06:48 AM IST

I-T dept seizes 4.7 kg gold bullion from evangelist Dhinakaran's residence

1 min read . 06:43 AM IST

The News International reported that an advisory has been issued by the UN Security Management System (UNSMS) which states: "Due to an ongoing investigation of the CAA [Civil Aviation Authority] Pakistan...due to dubious licenses caution is advised on the use of Pakistan-registered air operators."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

US says China military pressure against Taiwan threatens peace

1 min read . 07:19 AM IST

Aligarh Muslim University: Time capsule to be buried on 26 January

1 min read . 06:56 AM IST

Election Commission to celebrate 11th National Voters' Day tomorrow

1 min read . 06:48 AM IST

I-T dept seizes 4.7 kg gold bullion from evangelist Dhinakaran's residence

1 min read . 06:43 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

According to the Pakistan daily, the UN advisory has been recommended to agencies, including the World Health Organization (WHO), UN High Commission for Refugees, UN Development Programme, Food and Agriculture Organization, and many others.

In the light of this development, that UN officials working in the country can not travel by any Pakistan-registered airline, even within Pakistan.

According to The News International, UN advisory said that the air operator information is the result of a new automated system, which is linked with the revised global air travel safety policy.

Back in December last year, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) had extended a ban on Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) for three months, despite the Pakistani officials' expectations that the ban would be lifted.

The EASA had informed that the PIA that the ban would only be lifted after a safety audit of the Civil Aviation Authority, Dawn reported. The EASA had in July 2019 suspended the authorisation for PIA to operate flights in the EU member states due to safety concerns.

The suspension had come after it was revealed that the credentials of hundreds of Pakistani pilots were "dubious". Meanwhile, PIA has suffered a loss of billions of rupees since the suspension of flight operations to and from the European Union and the United Kingdom.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.