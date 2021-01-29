UN chief Antonio Guterres gets first Covid shot in New York

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who received his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, expressed that he was fortunate and grateful to receive the shot saying: With this pandemic, none of us are safe until all of us are safe.

Guterres received a vaccine shot at Adlai E Stevenson High School in The Bronx, a few miles uptown from UN Headquarters in New York, according to a release published on the UN official website.

Later he took to Twitter to say, I am very thankful to the City of New York for including UN staff and diplomats in their COVID19 vaccination programme. Solidarity is crucial in our global fight against the pandemic.

In another tweet, he said, I was fortunate and grateful to get the first dose of my COVID19 vaccine today. We must get to work to make sure the vaccine is available to everyone, everywhere. With this pandemic, none of us are safe until all of us are safe.

The 71-year-old UN secretary-general was eligible to receive the vaccine on the basis of his age as New York residents over the age of 65 are included in the current phase of vaccinations in the city, which also includes school workers, first responders, public transit workers and grocery workers, according to the release.

In December, Guterres declared that he would happily receive a vaccine in public, adding that vaccination is a moral obligation for him.

"Each one of us provides a service to the whole community", he said, "because there is no longer a risk of spreading the disease."

Media persons were invited to observe the UN chief receiving his shot at a time when many countries are seeing a significant proportion of their citizens expressing "vaccine hesitancy", read the release.

Antonio Guterres calls India's vaccine production capacity is world's biggest asset

On Thursday, Antonio Guterres termed the vaccine production capacity of India as the "best asset" that the world has today.

Addressing reporters here, the UN chief said, "I know that in India there is a very high level of production of Indian developed vaccines. We are in contact with Indian institutions for that. We strongly hope that India will have all the instruments that are necessary to play a major role in making sure that a global vaccination is campaign is made possible."

"I think that the production capacity of India is the best asset that the world has today. I hope the world understands that it must be fully used," he added.

On the need to democratize access to medicines, Guterres said, "I would say a very important element on the democratization of access to medicines all over the world. I appealed once again today for the licenses to be made available in order for companies around the world to be able to produce some of the vaccines that already exist."

(With Inputs from agencies)

