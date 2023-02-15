UN chief: Rising seas risk 'death sentence' for some nations
Reflecting on the threat of global warming on island nations, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that sea levels will rise even if global warming is ‘miraculously’ limited to 1.5 degrees Celsius
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Tuesday that sea levels will rise significantly even if global warming is "miraculously" limited to 1.5 degrees Celsius — and said Earth is more likely on a path to warming that amounts to "a death sentence" for countries vulnerable to that rise.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×