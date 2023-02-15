UN chief: Rising seas risk 'death sentence' for some nations

Guterres has been trying to call the world's attention to the dangers posed by climate change, to spur action. In October, he warned that the world is in "a life-or-death struggle" for survival as "climate chaos gallops ahead" and accused the world's 20 wealthiest countries of failing to do enough to stop the planet from overheating. In November, he said the planet is heading toward irreversible "climate chaos" and urged global leaders to put the world back on track to cut emissions, keep promises on climate financing and help developing countries speed their transition to renewable energy.