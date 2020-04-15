United Nations secretary general Antonio Guterres. (AP)
United Nations secretary general Antonio Guterres. (AP)

UN chief says 'not the time' to reduce WHO resources after Trump announcement

1 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2020, 06:52 AM IST Reuters

Guterres said in a statement it was "not the time to reduce the resources for the operations of the World Health Organization

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday it was "not the time" to reduce resources for the World Health Organization after President Donald Trump halted U.S. funding over the body's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Guterres said in a statement it was "not the time to reduce the resources for the operations of the World Health Organization or any other humanitarian organization in the fight against the virus."

"Now is the time for unity and for the international community to work together in solidarity to stop this virus and its shattering consequences," he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

RELATED STORIES
UN secretary general Antonio Guterres

COVID-19 threatening the 'whole of humanity', says UN chief Antonio Guterres

1 min read . 25 Mar 2020
Diplomats speaking on condition of anonymity confirmed the meeting was scheduled to take place on Tuesday.

U.N. Security Council to meet on Kashmir on Tuesday at China's request

2 min read . 17 Dec 2019
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout