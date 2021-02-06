UN chief seeks global forces to unite to reverse Myanmar coup

Myanmar’s military announced Monday on the eve of the meeting of the new parliament that it will take power for one year, accusing leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s government of not investigating allegations of voter fraud in the November elections, where its party did poorly. It detained State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, whose party swept that vote, and other lawmakers, activists, journalists and members of civil society. The state Election Commission refuted the military’s allegations.

