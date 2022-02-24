OPEN APP
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made a personal appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop his troops from entering Ukraine at an emergency Security Council meeting Wednesday night.

"President Putin, stop your troops from attacking Ukraine, give peace a chance, too many people have already died."

 

 

