UN chief tells Putin: 'Stop your troops from attacking Ukraine'

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made a personal appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop his troops from entering Ukraine at an emergency Security Council meeting Wednesday night. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made a personal appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop his troops from entering Ukraine at an emergency Security Council meeting Wednesday night.

"President Putin, stop your troops from attacking Ukraine, give peace a chance, too many people have already died." {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

"President Putin, stop your troops from attacking Ukraine, give peace a chance, too many people have already died." {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}