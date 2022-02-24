Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UN chief tells Putin: 'Stop your troops from attacking Ukraine'

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made a personal appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop his troops from entering Ukraine.
1 min read . 08:27 AM IST AFP

  • ‘President Putin, stop your troops from attacking Ukraine, give peace a chance, too many people have already died’

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made a personal appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop his troops from entering Ukraine at an emergency Security Council meeting Wednesday night.

"President Putin, stop your troops from attacking Ukraine, give peace a chance, too many people have already died."

