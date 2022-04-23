This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned that Russia's invasion of Ukraine was just the beginning and that Moscow has designs on capturing other countries
As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its second month, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres is set to meet separately with the presidents of Russia and Ukraine next week to make urgent, face-to-face pleas for peace, the world body said Friday.
Here are the top updates on Russia-Ukraine war:
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Guterres is to meet Tuesday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and that Putin will also host the UN chief, according to AP report.
Meanwhile, the UN later said that Guterres will head Thursday to Ukraine to see President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.
Guterres, in both the visits aims to discuss “steps that can be taken right now" to stop the fighting and help people get to safety, UN spokesperson Eri Kaneko said. "He hopes to talk about what can be done to bring peace to Ukraine urgently," she said.
Guterres had asked Tuesday to meet with the presidents in their respective capitals. Additionally, Guterres has urged Russia to stop its attack since it began two months ago, in what he called “the saddest moment" in his five years in the UN's top job. He appealed Tuesday for a four-day “humanitarian pause" in fighting leading up to Sunday's Orthodox Easter holiday. "Stop the bloodshed and destruction. Open a window for dialogue and peace," he implored.
This development comes following Guterres sending the UN's top humanitarian official to Moscow and Kyiv earlier this month to explore the possibilities of a cease-fire. And in a recent letter, former UN officials called on him to step up his personal, public involvement.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned that Russia's invasion of his country was just the beginning and that Moscow has designs on capturing other countries, after a Russian general said it wants full control over southern Ukraine, according to Reuters report.
"All the nations that, like us, believe in the victory of life over death must fight with us. They must help us, because we are the first in line. And who will come next?" Zelenskiy said in a video address late on Friday.
Rustam Minnekayev, deputy commander of Russia's central military district, was quoted by Russian state news agencies as saying full control over southern Ukraine would give it access to Transnistria, a breakaway Russian-occupied part of Moldova in the west.
