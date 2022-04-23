Guterres had asked Tuesday to meet with the presidents in their respective capitals. Additionally, Guterres has urged Russia to stop its attack since it began two months ago, in what he called “the saddest moment" in his five years in the UN's top job. He appealed Tuesday for a four-day “humanitarian pause" in fighting leading up to Sunday's Orthodox Easter holiday. "Stop the bloodshed and destruction. Open a window for dialogue and peace," he implored.

