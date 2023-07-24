UN Command engages in talks with North Korea regarding detained US soldier: Report2 min read 24 Jul 2023, 01:33 PM IST
The UN Command has initiated discussions with North Korea regarding an American soldier who defected to North Korea last week. The well-being of Pvt. Travis King is the command's primary concern. US officials have expressed worry about his safety and North Korea has been unresponsive to inquiries.
The deputy commander of the UN Command announced on Monday that they have initiated discussions with North Korea concerning an American soldier who defected to North Korea last week by crossing the heavily fortified border between the two Koreas.
