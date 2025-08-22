Subscribe

UN declares famine in Gaza, first ever in West Asia; Netanyahu chants 'outright lie'

The Gaza strip, which is now gripped by famine, also saw two people starve to death in 24 hours

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published22 Aug 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Advertisement
UN declares famine in Gaza, first ever in West Asia; Netanyahu chants 'outright lie'
UN declares famine in Gaza, first ever in West Asia; Netanyahu chants 'outright lie'(REUTERS)

The United Nations on Friday officially declared a famine in Gaza, its first such declaration in West Asia, with experts warning that 500,000 people face "catastrophic" hunger. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, however, slammed the UN-backed declaration calling the report "an outright lie".

Advertisement

"The IPC report is an outright lie," Netanyahu said in a statement released by his office, referring to the Rome-based Integrated Food Security Phase Classification Initiative.

Gaza famine

The Gaza strip, which is now gripped by famine, also saw two people starve to death in 24 hours, mentioned a report by Al Jazeera.

“Children are paying the highest price in the conflict,” a Gaza programme co-ordinator with the US-based International Network for Aid, Relief and Assistance, told BBC.

(Keep checking for more updates)

 
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news. Read the latest updates on the Supreme Court verdict regarding Delhi-NCR stray dog relocation and ongoing protests now on Livemint.
Business NewsNewsWorldUN declares famine in Gaza, first ever in West Asia; Netanyahu chants 'outright lie'
Read Next Story