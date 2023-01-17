UN designates Pakistan-based LeT leader Abdul Rehman Makki as global terrorist

UN designates Pakistan-based LeT leader Abdul Rehman Makki as global terrorist1 min read . 10:12 AM IST
Pakistan-based Abdul Rehman Makki has been designated a global terrorist and subjected to an assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo.
United Nations has designated Pakistan-based Abdul Rehman Makki as a global terrorist, subjecting him to an assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo. The deputy leader of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, he is also the brother-in-law of 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed. The development nearly a year after China's last minute decision to put a similar proposal on hold under the Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee.
Makki and other LeT/JUD operatives “have been involved in raising funds, recruiting and radicalising youth" to instigate violence. They have also planned attacks in India - particularly in Jammu and Kashmir. The UNSC 1267 Sanctions Committee also said that the LeT leader was ‘wanted by the Indian Government’ and linked him to several terror attacks in India.
According to the UN body, the LeT had been involved in several prominent terror attacks while Makki held leadership positions within LeT and JUD - including the December 2000 Red Fort attack, the 2008 Rampur attack and Baramulla and Srinagar attacks of 2018.
The committee also spoke about the horrifying 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, describing it as the “most audacious attack by LeT in India". 10 LeT terrorists from Pakistan had entered the city via the Arabian Sea with pre-decided targets, killing at least 174 people.
An official UN communique said that he was associated with ISIL or Al-Qaida for “participating in the financing, planning, facilitating, preparing, or perpetrating" various activities to aid the Lashkar-e-Taiba and its affiliates.
“Makki was arrested on May 15, 2019 by the Pakistan Government and was under house arrest in Lahore. In 2020, a Pakistani court convicted Makki of terrorism financing and sentenced him to prison," the committee said.
(With inputs from agencies)
