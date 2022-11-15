UN General Assembly votes for Russian reparations to Ukraine with low support

As a sign of the strong international opposition to the seven-month war and Moscow's attempt to seize its neighbor's territory, the assembly overwhelmingly voted on 12 October to condemn Russia's "attempted illegal annexation" of four Ukrainian regions and demand its immediate reversal. The vote in the 193-member world body was 143-5 with 35 abstentions. It was the strongest support from the General Assembly for Ukraine and against Russia of the four resolutions it has approved since Russian troops invaded Ukraine.

