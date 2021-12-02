Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  UN headquarters cordoned off over armed man

UN headquarters cordoned off over armed man

The United Nations headquarters have been cordoned off as armed man seen outside.
1 min read . 10:49 PM IST AFP

  • The United Nations headquarters in New York was cordoned off on Thursday during a police stand-off with a lone man apparently holding a gun outside the venue, officials said.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The United Nations headquarters in New York was cordoned off on Thursday during a police stand-off with a lone man apparently holding a gun outside the venue, officials said.

The United Nations headquarters in New York was cordoned off on Thursday during a police stand-off with a lone man apparently holding a gun outside the venue, officials said.

"The UN headquarters is closed, there is police activity," a United Nations spokesman told AFP.

"The UN headquarters is closed, there is police activity," a United Nations spokesman told AFP.

Images showed armed police surrounding a man standing on a sidewalk while holding what appeared to be a gun.

Images showed armed police surrounding a man standing on a sidewalk while holding what appeared to be a gun.

According to an official speaking on condition of anonymity, the man threatened to kill himself in front of one of the building's entrances.

According to an official speaking on condition of anonymity, the man threatened to kill himself in front of one of the building's entrances.

The avenue along the UN headquarters was closed to traffic, but meetings inside were not immediately affected.

The avenue along the UN headquarters was closed to traffic, but meetings inside were not immediately affected.

"Due to a police investigation, avoid the area of 42 Street and 1st Avenue. Expect emergency vehicles in the surrounding area," the New York police department said on Twitter.

"Due to a police investigation, avoid the area of 42 Street and 1st Avenue. Expect emergency vehicles in the surrounding area," the New York police department said on Twitter.

 

 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!