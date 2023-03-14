Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / World /  UN nuke watchdog on guard over sub deal

UN nuke watchdog on guard over sub deal

1 min read . 04:19 PM IST AFP
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi

  • IAEA will ensure that no proliferation risks will come from a nuclear-powered submarine pact by the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom

The UN nuclear watchdog on Tuesday said it has to ensure that no proliferation risks will come from a nuclear-powered submarine pact by the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom.

The UN nuclear watchdog on Tuesday said it has to ensure that no proliferation risks will come from a nuclear-powered submarine pact by the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom.

"Ultimately, the Agency must ensure that no proliferation risks will emanate from this project," International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi said. "The legal obligations of the parties and the non-proliferation aspects are paramount."

"Ultimately, the Agency must ensure that no proliferation risks will emanate from this project," International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi said. "The legal obligations of the parties and the non-proliferation aspects are paramount."

 

 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP