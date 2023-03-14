UN nuke watchdog on guard over sub deal

The UN nuclear watchdog on Tuesday said it has to ensure that no proliferation risks will come from a nuclear-powered submarine pact by the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Ultimately, the Agency must ensure that no proliferation risks will emanate from this project," International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi said. "The legal obligations of the parties and the non-proliferation aspects are paramount."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.