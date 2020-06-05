UN report on terrorism reiterates what Pakistan PM already 'confessed': India

NEW DELHI: Pakistan should introspect and put an end to support for terrorism emanating from territories under its control, the Indian foreign ministry on Friday after Pakistan slammed what it called India’s efforts to “slander Pakistan."

The war of words erupted soon after the emergence of a UN report last month which said that there are some 6,500 Pakistani nationals among foreign terrorists operating in Afghanistan, and the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) play a key role in bringing foreign fighters into the war-torn country.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Pakistan’s Foreign Office had said that India had misrepresented the UN report. “Pakistan categorically rejects India’s malicious allegations, which are aimed at misleading the international community," a Pakistani statement said.

The Pakistan Foreign Office had also said that India was trying to “create complications for the Afghan peace process", with Pakistan highlighting what it called India’s “sponsorship of terrorist organisations in Afghanistan," news report said.

In response, Indian foreign ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said that the “Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan would do well to recall that their Prime Minister (Imran Khan) admitted last year that Pakistan still hosts 30,000 to 40,000 terrorists. Pakistan’s leadership is also on record acknowledging that in the past terrorists had used the country's soil to carry out terror attacks on other countries."

The UN Security Council’s Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team Report “has only reiterated what the Prime Minister of Pakistan has already confessed," he pointed out.

“Instead of casting aspersions on the Report, Pakistan should introspect and put an end to any kind of support for terrorism emanating from territories under its control," Srivastava said.

“The UN and the international community is well acquainted with the reality that Pakistan is the nerve center of terrorism. It houses one of the largest numbers of UN designated terrorists and terrorist entities. Its fallacious attempts to point fingers at others cannot deflect attention from the facts on the ground," he said.

“Moreover, Pakistan’s attempts to create a divide in the traditional and friendly relations between the people of India and Afghanistan will not succeed. The people of Afghanistan and the international community are well aware of who the ‘spoiler’ is, and who is sheltering, training, arming and financing terrorists and sponsoring violence against innocent Afghans and members of the international community," he added.

