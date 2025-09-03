UN report REVEALS Iran expanded near bomb-grade uranium stockpile ahead of Israeli strikes

A confidential report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has revealed that Iran increased its stockpile of uranium enriched to near weapons-grade levels in the weeks preceding Israel’s military strike on June 13. The report, circulated to UN member states raises concerns over Tehran’s nuclear activities and ongoing verification challenges, as reported by The Associated Press.

How much uranium has Iran stockpiled? According to the IAEA, as of June 13, 2025, Iran held 440.9 kilograms (972 pounds) of uranium enriched up to 60%, an increase of 32.3 kilograms (71.2 pounds) since the agency’s previous report in May.

The report noted that this figure is “based on the information provided by Iran, agency verification activities between 17 May 2025 and 12 June 2025, and estimates based on the past operation of the relevant facilities.”

Uranium enriched to 60% is only a short technical step away from weapons-grade levels of 90%, and the IAEA estimates that approximately 42 kilograms of 60% enriched uranium could theoretically produce one atomic bomb if further enriched.

Iran’s total enriched uranium stockpile now stands at 9,874.9 kilograms, representing an increase of 627.3 kilograms since May.

What about inspections after the Israeli strike? The report highlighted that IAEA inspectors have been unable to verify Iran’s near bomb-grade stockpile for over two and a half months, describing this as “a matter of serious concern.”

Only the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, which operates with Russian technical assistance, has been inspected since the military strikes. Negotiations to resume inspections at other sites affected by Israeli and U.S. attacks have not yet been concluded.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi emphasised that “technical modalities to enable the full resumption of Agency inspection should be concluded without delay.”

The report described Tehran’s decision to cut cooperation with the IAEA following the withdrawal of inspectors during the conflict as “deeply regrettable.”

Why is the report on iran's uranium movement significant? The timing of Iran’s increased enrichment, just prior to Israel’s attack, underscores the escalating tensions over the Iranian nuclear programme. Experts note that the lack of independent verification complicates international efforts to monitor nuclear material and prevent proliferation.

With the stockpile approaching near weapons-grade levels and inspections stalled, the situation is likely to remain a major focus for global security discussions in the coming months.

What’s next? The IAEA report calls for urgent resumption of inspections and continued diplomatic engagement to ensure that Iran’s nuclear programme remains transparent and peaceful. Failure to verify uranium stockpiles could heighten regional tensions and prompt renewed international scrutiny.