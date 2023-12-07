comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Dec 07 2023 15:57:50
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 998.75 -2.46%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,457.6 -0.13%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 130 -1.37%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 229.85 2.43%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 284.05 1.03%
Business News/ News / World/  UN Secretary-General invokes Article 99 on humanitarian crisis in Gaza: Why and what it means?
Back Back

UN Secretary-General invokes Article 99 on humanitarian crisis in Gaza: Why and what it means?

 Devesh Kumar

The development comes as Israel increased the intensity of its operations, especially in the areas of southern Gaza with Israeli defence leadership claiming that half of Hamas’ battalion commanders are killed.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during a press conference at the COP28 United Nations climate summit in Dubai (AFP)Premium
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during a press conference at the COP28 United Nations climate summit in Dubai (AFP)

Israel-Hamas War: As the death toll in Israeli bombardments on Gaza crosses 16,000, the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has decided to invoke Article 99 of the UN Charter and urged the UN Security Council to act on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The development comes as Israel increased the intensity of its operations, especially in the areas of southern Gaza with Israel's defence leadership claiming that “half of Hamas’ battalion commanders" are killed.

Also Read: Israel intensifies ground attack in southern Gaza. Is anywhere safe?

“I've just invoked Art.99 of the UN Charter - for the 1st time in my tenure as Secretary-General. Facing a severe risk of collapse of the humanitarian system in Gaza, I urge the Council to help avert a humanitarian catastrophe & appeal for a humanitarian ceasefire to be declared," said in a post on X.

What is Article 99 of the UN Charter?

As per the UN Charter, Article 99 is an independent tool in the hands of the Secretary-General who "may bring to the attention of the Security Council any matter which in his opinion may threaten the maintenance of international peace and security." The special powers allow the UN Secretary-General to call a meeting of the Security Council on an emerging situation of international concern.

The invocation of Article 99 by the Secretary-General Antonio Guterres comes as the 15-member UN Security Council, which is its most powerful body has not adopted any resolutions on a ceasefire in Gaza between Israel Defence Forces and Hamas militants.

If the UN Security Council chooses to act on the advice of the United Nations Secretary-General and successfully adopts a resolution urging both parties to commit to a ceasefire, then it can use various options to get the ceasefire executed like deployment of international forces to maintain peace or sanction one or both parties involved in the conflict.

Israel-Hamas war Day 62: Heavy fighting stops aid delivery | 10 updates

However, the resolution on the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas does not seem to be around the corner as the five permanent members of the Security Council have expressed different views on the conflict, with the US even supplying arms to Israel in its fight against the Hamas militants.

 

 

 

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Devesh Kumar
I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 07 Dec 2023, 04:24 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App