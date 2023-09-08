Institutions unsuited to 21st century: UN secy gen1 min read 08 Sep 2023, 11:41 PM IST
Guterres welcomed India’s slogan for the G20: ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’. However, he wryly noted, the world wasn’t living up to that promise.
New Delhi: UN secretary general Antonio Guterres made a plea for G20 countries to take strong action on climate change and sustainable development goals, even as he acknowledged the geopolitical divisions hurting the grouping.
