UNSC adopts cease-fire resolution in Gaza during Ramadan, its first such demand to halt fighting
The resolution, which demands an ‘immediate ceasefire’ for the ongoing Muslim holy month of Ramadan that leads to a 'lasting' truce, went through, with all other 14 Security Council members voting yes.
Gaza war: As the war battered Gaza strip faces an imminent threat of famine, the United Nations Security Council has made its first ever demand for ‘immediate ceasefire’ during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. The United States, an ally of Israel, abstained from voting on Monday.