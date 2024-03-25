Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / World/  UNSC adopts cease-fire resolution in Gaza during Ramadan, its first such demand to halt fighting

UNSC adopts cease-fire resolution in Gaza during Ramadan, its first such demand to halt fighting

Edited By Sayantani Biswas

  • The resolution, which demands an ‘immediate ceasefire’ for the ongoing Muslim holy month of Ramadan that leads to a 'lasting' truce, went through, with all other 14 Security Council members voting yes.

Members of the United Nations Security Council vote on a Gaza resolution that demands an immediate ceasefire for the month of Ramadan leading to a permanent sustainable ceasefire, and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, at U.N. headquarters in New York City

Gaza war: As the war battered Gaza strip faces an imminent threat of famine, the United Nations Security Council has made its first ever demand for ‘immediate ceasefire’ during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. The United States, an ally of Israel, abstained from voting on Monday.

Notably, US had last time vetoed the ceasefire call in Gaza.

"Security Council ADOPTS resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza for the month of Ramadan leading to a lasting sustainable ceasefire, and the immediate, unconditional release of all hostages," posts UN News.

The resolution, which demands an "immediate ceasefire" for the ongoing Muslim holy month of Ramadan that leads to a "lasting" truce, went through, with all other 14 Security Council members voting yes.

Following the resolution, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cancelled his state visit to Washington.

(More to come…)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.