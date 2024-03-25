Gaza war: As the war battered Gaza strip faces an imminent threat of famine, the United Nations Security Council has made its first ever demand for ‘immediate ceasefire’ during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. The United States, an ally of Israel, abstained from voting on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Notably, US had last time vetoed the ceasefire call in Gaza.

"Security Council ADOPTS resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza for the month of Ramadan leading to a lasting sustainable ceasefire, and the immediate, unconditional release of all hostages," posts UN News.

The resolution, which demands an "immediate ceasefire" for the ongoing Muslim holy month of Ramadan that leads to a "lasting" truce, went through, with all other 14 Security Council members voting yes.

Following the resolution, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cancelled his state visit to Washington.

(More to come…)

