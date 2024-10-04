UN Security Council Chides Israel for Blacklisting Secretary General Guterres

The United Nations Security Council called out Israel over its decision to declare the organization’s chief persona non grata, saying that any move to delegitimize his work is counterproductive.

The United Nations Security Council called out Israel over its decision to declare the organization’s chief persona non grata, saying that any move to delegitimize his work is counterproductive. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Any decision not to engage with the UN secretary-general or the United Nations is counterproductive, especially in the context of escalating tensions in the Middle East," the 15-member council said in a joint statement issued Thursday. The members also urged countries “to refrain from any actions that undermine his work."

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz blacklisted Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday over his condemnation of Iran’s missile attacks earlier in the week, which Israeli officials argued didn’t go far enough. Under that designation, Guterres is also impeded from entering Gaza and the West Bank. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier: Israel Strikes Hezbollah in Beirut as G-7 Urges Restraint

Wednesday’s designation marked the latest in a series of disputes between Israel and the UN. Israeli officials argue that thousands of UN workers have ties to Hamas, the militant organization that assaulted Israel from the Gaza Strip last Oct. 7, and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad. The UN says the Israelis have yet to back up that allegation with evidence.

Israel has also stopped issuing visas to UN officials trying to visit Gaza. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While countries including France and the UK were quick to come in defense of Guterres, the Security Council statement was the first time the US — Israel’s main ally — has come out in support of the UN boss.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.