UN Security Council denounces Taliban bans on women in Afghanistan2 min read . Updated: 28 Dec 2022, 01:31 AM IST
The UN Security Council on Tuesday called for the full, equal and meaningful participation of women and girls in Afghanistan, denouncing a ban by the country's Taliban-led administration on women attending universities or working for humanitarian aid groups.