UN Security Council reforms: G4 nations call for 'decisive push'

NEW YORK : The G-4 nations of India, Germany, Brazil and Japan on Wednesday called for a "decisive push" for the long-delayed reforms of the UN Security Council.

"Participated in G4 Foreign Ministers Meeting that called for a decisive push for UNSC reforms during UN75. Unanimous call for text based negotiations in a fixed time frame. Reformed Multilateralism guides India's approach to the United Nations," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted.

Participated in #G4 Foreign Ministers Meeting that called for a decisive push for UNSC reforms during #UN75 . Unanimous call for text based negotiations in a fixed time frame.

Reformed Multilateralism guides India's approach to the United Nations. pic.twitter.com/9MdI4FFNqz — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 23, 2020

The meeting of G4 Foreign Ministers is held on the sidelines for the annual UN General Assembly. With the high-level session being held virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, all meetings on the sidelines of the General Assembly are also being held on a virtual platform.

In the 75th year of the United Nations, India will begin its two-year term as elected non-permanent member of the powerful Security Council from January 1 next year.

Effective response to international terrorism, reforming multilateral systems, comprehensive approach to peace and security, technology with a human touch and inclusive solutions to foster development are India’s priorities for its UNSC tenure.

In a video address to the High-Level meeting of the General Assembly to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the United Nations on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the world body faces a "crisis of confidence" without comprehensive reforms.

He asserted that today's interconnected world needs a reformed multilateralism that gives voice to all stakeholders, addresses contemporary challenges and focuses on human welfare.

India has been spearheading decades-long efforts to reform the Security Council, saying a structure set up in 1945 does not reflect contemporary realities of the 21st century and is ill-equipped to handle current challenges.

There is widespread support, including by four of the five permanent members of the Security Council - US, UK, France and Russia - for a permanent seat for India at the Council.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via