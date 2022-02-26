Russia on Friday (local time) vetoed a draft UN Security Council resolution on Ukraine. The resolution did not pass since permanent member Russia, and President of the Security Council for the month of February used its veto. The resolution received 11 votes in favour and three abstentions.

The UN Security Council on Friday voted on the draft resolution by the US and Albania and co-sponsored by several other nations including Australia, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Germany, Italy, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Romania and the United Kingdom. China, India, and United Arab Emirates abstained.

"India is deeply disturbed by the recent turn of developments in Ukraine. We urge that all efforts are made for the immediate cessation of violence and hostilities," India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti said in India's explanation of vote in the Council.

"Dialogue is the only answer to settling differences and disputes, however daunting that may appear at this moment. It is a matter of regret that the path of diplomacy was given up. We must return to it. For all these reasons, India has chosen to abstain on this resolution," Tirumurti said.

Meanwhile, Russian troops attacked an army base in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv but the assault was repelled, the Ukrainian military said in a Facebook posting early on Saturday.

Separately, the Interfax Ukraine agency said Russian soldiers were trying to capture one of the city's electricity generating stations.

