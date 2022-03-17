UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting again to discuss Ukraine today

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The meeting will be held at the request of six Western nations that sought an open session on Ukraine ahead of an expected vote on a sharply criticized Russian humanitarian resolution
Russia-Ukraine war: The United Nations Security Council will hold an emergency meet on Thursday at the request of six Western nations that sought an open session on Ukraine ahead of an expected vote on a Russian humanitarian resolution that they have sharply criticized.
“Russia is committing war crimes and targeting civilians. Russia’s illegal war on Ukraine is a threat to us all," tweeted the U.N. mission of the United Kingdom, one of the six countries that requested the meeting. Additionally, the mission posted the flags of the six council nations requesting the meeting -- the UK, U.S., France, Ireland, Norway and Albania.
The emergency meeting has been called by US, UK, France, Albania, Ireland, Norway. “UN Security Council meeting called to discuss the #Ukraine humanitarian situation, at 3pm ET today," as per news agency ANI report.
This comes in the wake of Russia circulating a proposed Security Council resolution on Tuesday that would demand protection for civilians “in vulnerable situations" in Ukraine and safe passage for humanitarian aid and people seeking to leave the country but without mentioning the war.
The draft resolution would also underscore the need for “the parties concerned" to agree on humanitarian pauses to rapidly evacuate “all civilians," but it never identifies the parties,
The resolution is expected to be voted on by the council Friday. Russia presented its draft a day after France and Mexico announced that a humanitarian resolution on Ukraine that they co-sponsored was being moved to the 193-member General Assembly, after two weeks of discussions on the draft in the 15-member Security Council,.
The France-Mexico draft resolution would demand “an immediate cessation of hostilities" and deplore “the dire humanitarian consequences of the hostilities against Ukraine." Those provisions are not in the Russian text, and the France-Mexico resolution would almost certainly have led to a Russian veto if put to a vote in the council.
Britain’s U.N. ambassador, Barbara Woodward, tweeted Tuesday that the Russian draft “has a few glaring omissions. For example, the fact that Russia is the aggressor here, and it is Russia’s invasion driving this humanitarian crisis."
Deputy Russian ambassador Dmitry Polyansky responded in a tweet Thursday saying, “Good ruse!" and asking the UK to provide examples where U.N. humanitarian resolutions cited “aggressions" or “invasions."
Russian authorities maintain they did not start the war and have repeatedly decried reports of Russian military setbacks or civilian deaths in Ukraine as fake news. They also denounce reports calling its military operations a war or an invasion. State media outlets and government officials insist Russian forces target only military facilities despite widespread video footage of civilians and civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings and hospitals, being hit by Russian missiles.
Polyansky tweeted that Russia “is fully on board with a humanitarian text" but said it was clear Western council members don’t need one.
Mexican Ambassador Juan Ramon De La Fuente, however, told reporters Wednesday that he and French Ambassador Nicolas De Riviere were working on taking their humanitarian resolution to the General Assembly “very soon -- in the following days." He expressed hope the assembly can vote on it this week or next week.
The Russian Mission had said a vote on their resolution could take place as early as Wednesday, but some council members wanted to discuss the text and there was a closed meeting of council experts Wednesday morning. Russia then asked to delay the vote, and the United Arab Emirates, which holds the council presidency this month, said it is now scheduled for Friday.
(With inputs from agencies)
