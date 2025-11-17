UN Security Council to vote on US resolution on Trump’s Gaza plan, authorizing international force

The UN Security Council is expected to vote late Monday (November 17) on a US-drafted resolution that would formally endorse President Donald Trump’s peace plan for Gaza and authorize an international stabilization force tasked with overseeing the enclave’s post-war transition.

The vote is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET (2200 GMT), marking a crucial step in efforts to solidify last month’s agreement between Israel and Hamas on the first phase of Trump’s 20-point plan — a ceasefire and a hostage-release deal. A UN resolution is seen as key to legitimizing a transitional governing body for Gaza and reassuring countries weighing the deployment of peacekeeping troops.

What the resolution proposes According to a draft obtained by Reuters, the resolution allows UN member states to participate in the proposed Board of Peace, a transitional authority that would manage reconstruction and economic recovery in Gaza.

It also authorizes an international stabilization force to carry out the demilitarization of Gaza — including decommissioning weapons and dismantling military infrastructure. Trump’s full 20-point plan is attached as an annex to the resolution.

Geopolitical tensions Russia, a veto-wielding member of the council, has signaled potential opposition. The country introduced its own rival resolution calling for the UN to explore options for an international force, rather than endorsing the US version outright.

Diplomats, however, say, as stated in Reuters report, the Palestinian Authority’s public support for the US draft last week has significantly strengthened its chances of passing.

Backlash in Israel and from Hamas The proposal has stirred controversy within Israel, where references to a potential pathway to Palestinian statehood have triggered political pushback.

The latest draft says “conditions may finally be in place for a credible pathway to Palestinian self-determination and statehood,” contingent on reforms by the Palestinian Authority and progress on Gaza’s redevelopment.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated on Sunday that Israel opposes the creation of a Palestinian state. He vowed to demilitarize Gaza “the easy way or the hard way,” insisting Israel would not accept a future in which Hamas maintains armed capabilities.