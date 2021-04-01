UN special envoy tells Security Council to act to avoid 'bloodbath' in Myanmar

1 min read.Updated: 01 Apr 2021, 08:59 AM ISTReuters
At least 521 civilians have been killed in protests against the coup, 141 of them on Saturday, the bloodiest day of the unrest
Fighting has also flared between the army and ethnic minority insurgents in frontier regions
United Nations special envoy on Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener told a session of the UN Security Council on Wednesday that "a bloodbath is imminent" in the Southeast Asian country as a crackdown on anti-coup protests escalates.
Schraner Burgener told a closed session of the 15-member council that the military that seized power in Myanmar on Feb. 1 was not capable of managing the country, and warned the situation on the ground would only worsen, according to comments published by UN News.