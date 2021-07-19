Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pegasus spyware row: UN urges better regulation of surveillance technology

Pegasus spyware row: UN urges better regulation of surveillance technology

This file photo illustration shows apps on the screen of a smartphone in New Delhi.
1 min read . 09:59 PM IST AFP

  • The reports about the Pegasus spyware made by Israeli firm NSO Group 'confirm the urgent need to better regulate the sale, transfer and use of surveillance technology and ensure strict oversight and authorisation'

The UN voiced alarm Monday at reports that several governments used Israeli phone malware to spy on activists, journalists and others, stressing the urgent need for better regulation of surveillance technology.

The reports about the Pegasus spyware made by Israeli firm NSO Group "confirm the urgent need to better regulate the sale, transfer and use of surveillance technology and ensure strict oversight and authorisation", UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet said in a statement.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

