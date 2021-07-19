Pegasus spyware row: UN urges better regulation of surveillance technology

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The UN voiced alarm Monday at reports that several governments used Israeli phone malware to spy on activists, journalists and others, stressing the urgent need for better regulation of surveillance technology.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

