UN urges Taliban to follow other Muslim states on women's rights3 min read . Updated: 01 Jul 2022, 08:20 PM IST
UN rights chief urged the Taliban to look to other Muslim countries on improving the rights of women
UN rights chief urged the Taliban to look to other Muslim countries on improving the rights of women
Listen to this article
The UN rights chief urged the Taliban on Friday to look to other Muslim countries for inspiration on improving the rights of women and ending their "systematic oppression" in Afghanistan.