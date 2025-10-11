Unapproved haka halts New Zealand parliament following Te Pāti Māori MP Oriini Kaipara's address | Video

New Zealand’s Parliament was briefly suspended on October 9 after people in the public gallery broke into a haka, a traditional Maori dance, following the maiden speech of the newest Maori Party MP, Oriini Kaipara. The disruption happened soon after Kaipara, elected in September to fill a vacant seat, addressed the House for the first time. MPs and spectators had been singing a pre-approved Maori song to mark her arrival, but the mood changed when the public gallery launched into an unapproved haka, which was joined by a few MPs, Reuters reported.

Speaker Gerry Brownlee called for order, saying: “No, not that. The guarantee was that would not be taking place,” before suspending the session as the haka continued.

Were the rules broken? Parliamentary rules state that members and their supporters must seek permission before singing or performing in the chamber. The Speaker later said an investigation would be held to see if any MPs or parties knew about the plan in advance, calling the act “contemptuous,” according to Reuters.

What does Kaipara’s arrival mean for Maori politics? Kaipara’s entry into Parliament marks another milestone for Te Pati Maori, which has campaigned strongly for Indigenous representation and the preservation of Maori cultural identity in New Zealand politics.

Has the Maori Party faced controversy before? The party has previously courted controversy. In June, three of its MPs were given record suspensions for performing a haka to protest a Bill that sought to reinterpret a 184-year-old treaty between the British Crown and the Maori people. That Bill was later defeated.

