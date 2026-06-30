‘Perhaps import, perhaps not’: Donald Trump says as uncertainty continues over US-Iran talks in Qatar

Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, has said that there are no meetings scheduled between representatives of the Islamic Republic and the United States delegation “on Tuesday or in the coming days.” The comments come a day after it was reported that Washington and Tehran agreed to halt counter-strikes and to meet in the Qatari capital, Doha.

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No US-Iran talks on Tuesday "In the coming days, we have no negotiation meetings at any level with the American side," Baghaei said in a press briefing on Monday.

"The fact that US representatives are travelling to Qatar has no connection with the trip of the Iranian delegation, which is being undertaken to follow up on the implementation of the provisions of the memorandum of understanding, including Article 11," he added.

US representatives to travel to Doha: White House Earlier, the White House had confirmed that US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Senior Adviser to US President Donald Trump, Jared Kushner, would travel to Doha for talks with Iran.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, in an interview with Fox News, also confirmed the development and said the meeting follows a request from Iran.

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"The president wants to see the peace process play out, and Iranians would be best to sign a good deal with the United States of America," she said.

What Trump said "Iran has requested a meeting. It will take place tomorrow in Doha," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Commenting on the Doha talks, Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, "the meeting in Doha is going to be perhaps important, perhaps not. We're going to find out."

At the same time, he maintained "we're winning militarily" and repeated his condition that Iran must be stopped from producing a nuclear weapon.

Why the final deal is still far While the Iranian side has agreed to halt the strikes, they point out that negotiations on a comprehensive agreement have not yet commenced.

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"We have not yet entered the negotiation phase for the final agreement," Baghaei said.

"According to Article 13 of the Memorandum of Understanding, the start of negotiations for the final agreement is contingent upon the initiation of the implementation of Articles 1, 4, 5, 10, and 11, and the continuation of their implementation," he said.

The articles of the MoU set out key confidence-building measures that must begin before formal negotiations on a final agreement can start. Article 11 requires the US to make Iran's frozen or restricted funds and assets fully available for use under mutually agreed procedures and to issue the necessary licences and authorisations to facilitate access.

Baghaei also pointed out that under Article 13 of the 14-point MoU, negotiations on a final agreement can begin only after implementation of the mentioned five provisions has started and continues, meaning the parties must first demonstrate progress on the agreed preliminary measures before moving to broader negotiations.

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Earlier, in a statement carried by Iran's state broadcaster, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, said that no technical working group meetings are scheduled for this week under the framework of the 14-point MoU.

"The first round of technical talks will be held within the framework of the designated working groups, once conditions are in place and after an agreement is reached on the date and location, and consultations in this regard are continuing through the intermediary countries," the statement quoted Gharibabadi as saying.

Key Takeaways Negotiations depend on the implementation of preliminary confidence-building measures as stipulated in the Memorandum of Understanding.

US-Iran talks highlight ongoing geopolitical tensions and the complexities of negotiating a nuclear agreement.

Concerns remain over Iran's nuclear ambitions, which the US insists must be addressed for any deal to progress.