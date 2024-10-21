Unconventional wedding: Saudi couple ties knot beneath water in Red Sea

Uniquely and unconventionally, a couple recently married underwater in the Red Sea off Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.

In the underwater wedding ceremony, Hassan Abu Al-Ola and Yasmine Daftardar tied the knot amidst the Red Sea's vibrant coral reefs and marine life.

According to a report by Gulf News, the couple, both avid divers, chose this extraordinary setting to begin their married life.

One of the first of its kind, the wedding ceremony was attended by a group of fellow divers and organized by the local diving group, Saudi Divers, led by Captain Faisal Flemban. The team provided the necessary diving gear and surprised the couple with an underwater celebration, according to the report.

“It was indeed a surprise,” Hassan Abu Ola said in an interview. “After we geared up, Captain Faisal and the team told us they had planned to celebrate our wedding right there under the sea. It was a beautiful and unforgettable experience.”

As both Hassan and Yasmine are licensed divers, they faced no difficulties during their underwater marriage.

“Alhamdulillah, there were no challenges,” Abu Ola noted. “The celebration went smoothly, and everyone was amazed by how unconventional and spectacular it was.”

Hassan expects that sharing their wedding through media and social media will inspire other divers and non-divers around the world to explore the underwater marvels of Saudi Arabia.

“This is just one way we can contribute to realizing the vision of Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Prince of Youth and the visionary leader of our great country,” he said.

In a similar way, a pair of scuba diving enthusiasts held an underwater wedding ceremony in Australia, and the event was caught on video by a surprised witness.