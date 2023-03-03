‘Underage girls are converted to Islam abetted by…’: India slams Pakistan at UNHRC2 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2023, 06:12 PM IST
- Underage girls from the community are converted to Islam abetted by a predatory state and an apathetic judiciary: India to Pakistan
In the Right o Reply in response to the statement delivered by Pakistan at Human Rights Council, United Nations, India stated, "underage girls from the community are converted to Islam abetted by a predatory state and an apathetic judiciary. Hindu and Sikh communities face similar issues of frequent attack on their places of worship and forced conversion of their underage girls."
