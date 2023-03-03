In the Right o Reply in response to the statement delivered by Pakistan at Human Rights Council, United Nations, India stated, "underage girls from the community are converted to Islam abetted by a predatory state and an apathetic judiciary. Hindu and Sikh communities face similar issues of frequent attack on their places of worship and forced conversion of their underage girls."

Marking the case of forced conversion meted out on underage girls, India at the UNHRC slammed Pakistan for ‘misusing forum for its malicious propaganda'.

According to a report by news agency ANI, India at the United National Human Rights Council platform said that no religious minority can freely live or practice its religion in Pakistan today.

"Underage girls from the community are converted to Islam abetted by a predatory state & an apathetic judiciary. Hindu & Sikh communities face similar issues of frequent attack on their places of worship and forced conversion of their underage girls.": India at UNHRC — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2023

"In last decade, Pakistan’s own Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances has received 8,463 complaints. The Baloch people have borne the brunt of this cruel policy. Students, doctors, engineers, teachers and community leaders are regularly disappeared by the State". India mentioned highlighting the Pakistan governance's ‘blasphemy laws’.

"Equally worse is the treatment of the Christian community. It is frequently targeted through draconian blasphemy laws. State institutions officially reserve ‘sanitation’ jobs for Christians." India added in their response to the statement delivered by Pak at HRC, United Nations.

The reply from India comes after Pakistan's foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar, while addressing the United Nations Human Rights Council, said urged states to be consistent in their support for the protection of Kashmiris' rights. "Pakistan reiterated strong condemnation for the recent intentional burning of the Holy Quran in three countries. International financial institutions needed to undertake special measures to support developing countries in protecting basic rights to food, livelihood, and a decent living," she stated.

Meanwhile, a report published about the debt-stricken country Pakistan in the daily Dawn, states that Pakistan witnessed a rise in terrorist attacks in February this year.

The outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP)'s attack on the Karachi police headquarters was the most high-profile attack in February, as per the news report. According to the statistics released by Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), 58 terrorist attacks were reported in February, which claimed the lives of 62 people, including 27 civilians, 18 security personnel and 17 terrorists while 134 people were injured, including 54 civilians and 80 security personnel.