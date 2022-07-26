'Underappreciated' hybrid work model benefits both companies & employees: Study

Hybrid-work from home (WFH) is often beneficial for both employees and firms but is usually underappreciated in advance, according to a new study
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
A large technology firm witnessed 35% reduction in attrition rates with improved self-reported work satisfaction scores and no negative impact on performance ratings or promotions as a result of hybrid work set up, as per a new study co-authored by Nicholas Bloom of Stanford University.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
A large technology firm witnessed 35% reduction in attrition rates with improved self-reported work satisfaction scores and no negative impact on performance ratings or promotions as a result of hybrid work set up, as per a new study co-authored by Nicholas Bloom of Stanford University.
As the COVID pandemic forced many companies to switch to remote work set up, many of them have now adopted hybrid work arrangements for their employees which includes working two to three days each week at the office and the rest at home, also allowing employees to split tasks which they think can be done in person or individually.
As the COVID pandemic forced many companies to switch to remote work set up, many of them have now adopted hybrid work arrangements for their employees which includes working two to three days each week at the office and the rest at home, also allowing employees to split tasks which they think can be done in person or individually.
Even some of the staunchest critics of work-from-home have changed their tune to attract and retain employees, amid the unemployment rate reaching its lowest levels in five decades.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Even some of the staunchest critics of work-from-home have changed their tune to attract and retain employees, amid the unemployment rate reaching its lowest levels in five decades.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to paper co-authored by Bloom, Ruobing Han of Stanford University and James Liang, a randomized control trial of 1,612 people including engineers, marketing and finance employees took place in the years 2021 and 2022 at the global travel agent Trip.com.
According to paper co-authored by Bloom, Ruobing Han of Stanford University and James Liang, a randomized control trial of 1,612 people including engineers, marketing and finance employees took place in the years 2021 and 2022 at the global travel agent Trip.com.
Those born on an odd-numbered date -- for example June 3 -- had the option to work from home on Wednesdays and Fridays, while others had to work in the office full-time. As a result of the study, Trip.com rolled out hybrid work to the entire company.
Those born on an odd-numbered date -- for example June 3 -- had the option to work from home on Wednesdays and Fridays, while others had to work in the office full-time. As a result of the study, Trip.com rolled out hybrid work to the entire company.
The paper circulated by the National Bureau of Economic Research also highlighted how hybrid arrangements change work schedules and habits, besides the improvement in attrition.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The paper circulated by the National Bureau of Economic Research also highlighted how hybrid arrangements change work schedules and habits, besides the improvement in attrition.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
It was observed that employees worked fewer hours on remote days but increased the number of hours worked on other days, including on the weekend. Employees worked 30 minutes more on other work days and the weekend but about 80 minutes less on home days.
It was observed that employees worked fewer hours on remote days but increased the number of hours worked on other days, including on the weekend. Employees worked 30 minutes more on other work days and the weekend but about 80 minutes less on home days.
In addition, even when in the office, work-from-home employees increased individual messaging and group video call communication.
Work-from-home did not affect performance reviews or promotions overall or any individual subgroup, as per the study.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Work-from-home did not affect performance reviews or promotions overall or any individual subgroup, as per the study.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
However, groups working from home reported slightly higher productivity and there was also an 8% increase in lines of code, a measure of productivity for IT engineers, written by that group compared to the employees working from office.
However, groups working from home reported slightly higher productivity and there was also an 8% increase in lines of code, a measure of productivity for IT engineers, written by that group compared to the employees working from office.
Overall this highlights how hybrid-WFH is often beneficial for both employees and firms but is usually underappreciated in advance, the study added.
Overall this highlights how hybrid-WFH is often beneficial for both employees and firms but is usually underappreciated in advance, the study added.