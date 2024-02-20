Underwater Photographer of the Year: Alex Dawson wins 2024 award for stunning ‘Whale Bones’ image | See pic
Alex Dawson has been awarded Underwater Photographer of the Year 2024 for his stunning photo titled ‘Whale Bones’. The photo shows a sea diver beneath the Greenland ice sheet exploring the skeleton of a minke whale.
Swedish photographer Alex Dawson has been awarded Underwater Photographer of the Year 2024 for his stunning photo titled ‘Whale Bones’. The photo shows a sea diver beneath the Greenland ice sheet exploring the skeleton of a minke whale.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message