Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Unemployment claims in US decline by more than forecast
Unemployment claims in US decline by more than forecast last week

Unemployment claims in US decline by more than forecast

1 min read . 07:57 PM IST Bloomberg

  • Job cuts are starting to ebb as Covid-19 infections decline and vaccinations accelerate
  • Initial jobless claims in regular state programs decreased by 111,000 to 730,000 in the week ended February 20

Applications for U.S. state unemployment benefits fell by more than forecast last week, signaling that job cuts are starting to ebb as Covid-19 infections decline and vaccinations accelerate.

Applications for U.S. state unemployment benefits fell by more than forecast last week, signaling that job cuts are starting to ebb as Covid-19 infections decline and vaccinations accelerate.

Initial jobless claims in regular state programs decreased by 111,000 to 730,000 in the week ended Feb. 20, Labor Department data showed Thursday. The prior week’s figures were revised down. On an unadjusted basis, claims fell by 131,734 to 710,313. Economists in a Bloomberg survey estimated 825,000 initial claims.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

India to seek early extradition of Nirav Modi from UK

1 min read . 08:55 PM IST

Mumbai: Car with explosives found abandoned close to Mukesh Ambani's residence

1 min read . 08:53 PM IST

Covid-19 cases on rise, cabinet secretary to schedule review meet with 7 states

2 min read . 08:56 PM IST

India, China agree to work on other issues of dispute after disengagement at LAC

2 min read . 08:47 PM IST

Initial jobless claims in regular state programs decreased by 111,000 to 730,000 in the week ended Feb. 20, Labor Department data showed Thursday. The prior week’s figures were revised down. On an unadjusted basis, claims fell by 131,734 to 710,313. Economists in a Bloomberg survey estimated 825,000 initial claims.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

India to seek early extradition of Nirav Modi from UK

1 min read . 08:55 PM IST

Mumbai: Car with explosives found abandoned close to Mukesh Ambani's residence

1 min read . 08:53 PM IST

Covid-19 cases on rise, cabinet secretary to schedule review meet with 7 states

2 min read . 08:56 PM IST

India, China agree to work on other issues of dispute after disengagement at LAC

2 min read . 08:47 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Continuing claims -- an approximation of the number of people filing for ongoing state benefits -- declined by 101,000 to 4.42 million in the week ended Feb. 13.

The figures, while still better than claims data during the darkest days of the 2008 recession, indicate that pandemic job cuts may be starting to slow. Employment is expected to improve meaningfully as more Americans get vaccinated.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.