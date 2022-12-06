Unemployment rate near record low, Joe Biden government ‘delivering historic results’1 min read . Updated: 06 Dec 2022, 09:30 AM IST
With the record low for the US unemployment rate being at 3.5%, the latest data on November 30 shows it is at 3.7%.
US President Joe Biden has claimed that, with the unemployment rate near a record low, his government is “delivering historic results". “The economy added 263,000 jobs and wages rose in November. And the unemployment rate is near a record low. We’re delivering historic results for the American people," Biden tweeted earlier.