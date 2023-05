UNESCO has called for increased protection for artists affected by armed conflicts, political instability, and natural calamities in a report named Defending Creative Voices, published on Thursday.

A record number of 39 artists were reportedly killed in 12 countries.

119 artists were imprisoned in 24 countries.

This cannot be ignored.



Watch LIVE the launch of UNESCO’s new report "Defending Creative Voices"https://t.co/pmas5Koiej #SupportCreativity https://t.co/5rGh3fW5CG — UNESCO 🏛️ #Education #Sciences #Culture 🇺🇳 (@UNESCO) May 4, 2023

The report noted that in 2021, a record 39 artists were reportedly killed in 12 countries, and 119 were imprisoned in 24 countries, UNESCO said, citing data from Freemuse, an independent international non-governmental organization (NGO) that advocates for freedom of artistic expression and cultural diversity.

highlights that individuals working in the arts are vulnerable to several threats, including harassment, income loss, legal prosecution, violence, censorship, and silencing.

Emergencies such as armed conflicts, political instability, and natural disasters can aggravate these existing vulnerabilities.

In the same report, it was noted that over 1,200 violations of artistic freedom occurred globally in one year alone.

UNESCO is responsible for the Convention on the Diversity of Cultural Expressions, which became effective in 2007. Although 152 countries have ratified the treaty, only 27% of them have created or supported safe environments for artists.

UNESCO has allocated $1 million to finance projects promoting artistic freedom in over 25 countries.

This funding will support 13 government-led projects and several other projects run by non-governmental organizations.