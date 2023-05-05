UNESCO urges greater protection for artists facing adversity

UNESCO has called for increased protection for artists affected by armed conflicts, political instability, and natural calamities in a report named Defending Creative Voices, published on Thursday.
UNESCO has called for increased protection for artists affected by armed conflicts, political instability, and natural calamities in a report named Defending Creative Voices, published on Thursday.
The report noted that in 2021, a record 39 artists were reportedly killed in 12 countries, and 119 were imprisoned in 24 countries, UNESCO said, citing data from Freemuse, an independent international non-governmental organization (NGO) that advocates for freedom of artistic expression and cultural diversity.
The report noted that in 2021, a record 39 artists were reportedly killed in 12 countries, and 119 were imprisoned in 24 countries, UNESCO said, citing data from Freemuse, an independent international non-governmental organization (NGO) that advocates for freedom of artistic expression and cultural diversity.
highlights that individuals working in the arts are vulnerable to several threats, including harassment, income loss, legal prosecution, violence, censorship, and silencing.
highlights that individuals working in the arts are vulnerable to several threats, including harassment, income loss, legal prosecution, violence, censorship, and silencing.
Emergencies such as armed conflicts, political instability, and natural disasters can aggravate these existing vulnerabilities.
Emergencies such as armed conflicts, political instability, and natural disasters can aggravate these existing vulnerabilities.
In the same report, it was noted that over 1,200 violations of artistic freedom occurred globally in one year alone.
In the same report, it was noted that over 1,200 violations of artistic freedom occurred globally in one year alone.
UNESCO is responsible for the Convention on the Diversity of Cultural Expressions, which became effective in 2007. Although 152 countries have ratified the treaty, only 27% of them have created or supported safe environments for artists.
UNESCO is responsible for the Convention on the Diversity of Cultural Expressions, which became effective in 2007. Although 152 countries have ratified the treaty, only 27% of them have created or supported safe environments for artists.
UNESCO has allocated $1 million to finance projects promoting artistic freedom in over 25 countries.
UNESCO has allocated $1 million to finance projects promoting artistic freedom in over 25 countries.
This funding will support 13 government-led projects and several other projects run by non-governmental organizations.
This funding will support 13 government-led projects and several other projects run by non-governmental organizations.