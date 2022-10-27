‘Unflinching honesty…’: What Prince Harry's memoir ‘Spare’ talks about?2 min read . 06:49 PM IST
As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling, Random House said about the book
The much-awaited memoir of Prince Harry was first glimpsed today as Random House released the cover of the book. Titled ‘Spare’, the book is expected to touch on some uncomfortable issues and the Royal family is calling it to be "confrontational" and "yet another attack on the royal family".
‘Spare’ is in reference to the phrase 'The Heir and Spare' ofter used to describe William and Harry based on their positions within the line of succession.
Random House says that it will take "readers immediately back to one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow—and horror".
It adds: "As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling—and how their lives would play out from that point on. For Harry, this is his story at last.
"With its raw, unflinching honesty, Spare is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief."
The 416-page book to be released on 10 January
The book has a striking cover image of Harry and at the top, it's written Prince Harry and ‘Spare’ at the bottom The will cost £28 for a hardback, with the audio book, voiced by Harry himself, priced at £20.
The "about the author" describes Prince Harry as “The Duke of Sussex, is a husband, father, humanitarian, military veteran, mental wellness advocate, and environmentalist. He resides in Santa Barbara, California, with his family and three dogs."
The statement also confirmed where money raised from the book will go, confirming much of the cash will be split between charities.
Penguin Random House said the memoir will be available in English in the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, India, South Africa and Canada, while the book will also be published in translation in 15 additional languages, including Spanish, Italian, German and Chinese. The Spanish language version will carry the even more telling title Spare: In the Shadow.
The 416-page book will be released on 10 January.
Why the book making Royals uneasy?
Buckingham Palace has declined to comment on the book. It comes as senior royals including King Charles and William are reported to be "increasingly uneasy" about the contents of the book, as they feared it could affect their family relations, Mirror UK has reported
