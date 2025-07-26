Unfulfilled dreams: Suicide cases rise for people in their 30s; no, it’s not just depression

Financial stress, caregiving duties and career demands are causing burnout among Singaporeans in their 30s. Experts warn that this ‘sandwich generation’ faces rising suicide rates.

In 2024, 75 people aged 30-39 died by suicide, up from 66 in 2023. This was the highest for any age group. Samaritans of Singapore say these adults encounter unique pressures. They have unstable jobs, family issues and mental health problems.

Dr Sharon Lu thinks suicide usually results from a combination of factors, not just depression.

“It is often assumed that depression is the cause of all suicides, but suicide is often due to the interaction of a myriad of factors and life circumstances,” the South China Morning Post quoted Lu as saying.

“Depression may be one of the many stressors an individual is struggling with, but someone who is not depressed can still be suicidal,” she added.

People in their 30s may be vulnerable to severe emotional strain. They have to manage multiple responsibilities. They need to manage careers, children, ageing parents and financial commitments.

According to Lu, juggling parenting, relationships and elderly care deeply impacts mental health in their 30s. The pressure of meeting society’s expectations adds to isolation.

Psychiatrist Dr David Teo believes disappointment from unmet life goals creates feelings of failure. He said comparing lives with others on social media increases stress and feelings of being left behind.

“Goals and dreams from their 20s that remain unfulfilled can lead to a sense of failure or hopelessness,” SCMP quoted him as saying.

Also, physical health problems and new mental health conditions often emerge in this difficult life stage, according to Teo.

The concern is not only about people in Singapore. Recent data shows Indians aged between 30 and 44 face a rising suicide risk.

In 2022, people aged 18–30 accounted for 35% of suicides, followed closely by those aged 30–45 at 32%. Together, these age groups made up 67% of all suicide deaths.

Suicide in India Suicides in India increased from 1,64,033 in 2021 to 1,70,924 in 2022, according to NCRB data. Cities reported higher suicide rates compared to the national average. Family problems (31.7%), illness (18.4%) and marriage issues (4.8%) accounted for over half the suicides. Men made up 71.8% of victims.

Tamil Nadu reported the highest mass suicide cases, followed by Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, reaching out to a suicide helpline can provide immediate, confidential and compassionate support. Here are some of those:

KIRAN Helpline: 1800-599-0019

AASRA: +91-22-27546669